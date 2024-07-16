Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Shopify Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:SHOP)

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Shopify in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 11th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Murphy now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Shopify’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SHOP. Piper Sandler raised Shopify from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Shopify from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.03.

SHOP stock opened at $64.23 on Monday. Shopify has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.79 and its 200 day moving average is $72.12. The firm has a market cap of $82.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.30.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

