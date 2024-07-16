Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for Deckers Outdoor Co. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:DECK)

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) – Wedbush cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report issued on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $6.89 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $7.01. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,030.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $30.59 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q4 2025 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $1,120.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,005.00 to $1,039.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,026.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,022.81.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $899.91 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $484.02 and a 12-month high of $1,106.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $969.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $879.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Deckers Outdoor’s stock is set to split on Tuesday, September 17th. The 6-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 17th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 17th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 285.2% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 17,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after purchasing an additional 13,218 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,311,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total value of $4,299,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,526,418.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total value of $4,299,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,526,418.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 153 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.93, for a total value of $164,923.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,108 shares of company stock worth $23,919,671 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

