Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for AZZ Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:AZZ)

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Noble Financial increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for AZZ in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 12th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.31. Noble Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AZZ’s current full-year earnings is $4.95 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for AZZ’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. AZZ had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $413.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

AZZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. B. Riley lifted their target price on AZZ from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AZZ in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on AZZ in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZZ currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AZZ

AZZ Price Performance

AZZ stock opened at $83.18 on Monday. AZZ has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $86.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of AZZ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ during the fourth quarter worth about $1,162,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AZZ by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,055,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,322,000 after buying an additional 106,091 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in AZZ in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,082,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in AZZ by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in AZZ in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,286,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.55%.

AZZ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.