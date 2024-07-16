Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for ConocoPhillips Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:COP)

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ConocoPhillips in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.24. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $8.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ FY2024 earnings at $8.90 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on COP. Mizuho dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.07.

Shares of COP stock opened at $114.57 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $105.77 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.37.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COP. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

