Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Lifted by HC Wainwright

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Annovis Bio in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 11th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.40). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Annovis Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.46) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Annovis Bio’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.49) EPS.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.15.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rodman & Renshaw reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Annovis Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Annovis Bio from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Shares of NYSE ANVS opened at $12.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $140.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.75. Annovis Bio has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $22.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Annovis Bio by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 357,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 20,588 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Annovis Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Annovis Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Annovis Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Annovis Bio by 6.1% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 36,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which has completed three Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

