Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Decreased by Raymond James

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MTY Food Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.05. The consensus estimate for MTY Food Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for MTY Food Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.12). MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of C$278.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$263.20 million.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Acumen Capital cut their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MTY Food Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$54.29.

Shares of MTY Food Group stock opened at C$47.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$45.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$49.89. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of C$42.19 and a 12-month high of C$68.60. The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.60%.

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

