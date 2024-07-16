Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Lowered by Analyst

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CarMax in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $3.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.47 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Argus raised CarMax to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on CarMax from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CarMax from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

NYSE KMX opened at $82.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.97. CarMax has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $88.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,076,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,222,000 after purchasing an additional 222,132 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $288,278,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,717,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,840 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in CarMax by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,344,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,928,000 after purchasing an additional 69,409 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in CarMax by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,339,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $89,198.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 995 shares in the company, valued at $72,097.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $9,554,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at $14,465,600.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $89,198.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 995 shares in the company, valued at $72,097.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,587 shares of company stock worth $10,711,301 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

