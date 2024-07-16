Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Bitdeer Technologies Group Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note issued on Friday, July 12th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bitdeer Technologies Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bitdeer Technologies Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Bitdeer Technologies Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

BTDR stock opened at $11.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.96. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $14.65.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $119.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.12 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth about $15,350,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,216,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 115,882 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 186.4% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 868,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 565,362 shares during the last quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,199,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

