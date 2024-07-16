Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Issued By Zacks Research

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for T. Rowe Price Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.03. The consensus estimate for T. Rowe Price Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.33 EPS.

TROW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

TROW stock opened at $118.74 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $132.76. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,444 shares of company stock worth $740,408 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

