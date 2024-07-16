Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Aritzia Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:ATZ)

Get Aritzia alerts:

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada decreased their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Aritzia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Aritzia’s current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.08). Aritzia had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of C$681.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$681.70 million.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$49.25.

Shares of TSE:ATZ opened at C$46.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Aritzia has a one year low of C$20.67 and a one year high of C$48.23. The company has a market cap of C$4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.70, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84.

In related news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$170,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total transaction of C$6,348,026.56. Also, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$170,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,254 shares of company stock worth $6,750,057. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

