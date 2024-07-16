Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Sono-Tek Co. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:SOTK)

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Free Report) – Northland Capmk cut their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sono-Tek in a report issued on Friday, July 12th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Sono-Tek’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Sono-Tek’s FY2028 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOTK opened at $4.24 on Monday. Sono-Tek has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $6.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $66.78 million, a PE ratio of 42.40 and a beta of -0.27.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sono-Tek stock. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 89,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.57% of Sono-Tek at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

