Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Get Quad/Graphics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on QUAD. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Quad/Graphics from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Quad/Graphics in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of QUAD opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. Quad/Graphics has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average is $5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $654.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.30 million. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 18.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Quad/Graphics will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Quad/Graphics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAD. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Quad/Graphics in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the first quarter worth $104,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 21,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 11.7% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 25,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

About Quad/Graphics

(Get Free Report)

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.