Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 85,973 Shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Free Report) by 524.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,973 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.16% of Oil States International worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 485,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 148,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 26,137 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Oil States International during the 4th quarter worth about $769,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 15,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 94,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 15,340 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OIS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oil States International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE OIS opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Oil States International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $9.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average is $5.33.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Oil States International had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $167.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.08 million. Equities analysts expect that Oil States International, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

