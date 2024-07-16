Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank grew its position in Ashland by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 64,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ASH stock opened at $94.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.29. Ashland Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.82 and a twelve month high of $102.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ashland Increases Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.64 million. Ashland had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a $0.405 dividend. This is a boost from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Ashland’s payout ratio is 42.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ashland from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ashland from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ashland from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.88.

Ashland Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

