Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,858,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,916,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,159,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,534,000 after buying an additional 740,914 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Cloudflare by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,543,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,310,000 after buying an additional 487,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at $37,740,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, June 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $4,330,585.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,701.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $4,330,585.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,701.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $1,305,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 338,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,453,572.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 751,231 shares of company stock worth $58,814,167. 12.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NET stock opened at $83.41 on Tuesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.88 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.