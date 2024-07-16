Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 20,972 Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 20,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 214,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 291,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 47,201 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 55,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 83,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.
Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance
Shares of OHI opened at $34.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $35.04.
Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
OHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.65.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OHI
About Omega Healthcare Investors
Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Omega Healthcare Investors
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.