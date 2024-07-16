Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 22,122 Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,122 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Get Flex alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Flex by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,423,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,817,000 after acquiring an additional 944,928 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Flex by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,967,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,891,000 after acquiring an additional 624,414 shares during the last quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flex by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,268,000 after acquiring an additional 574,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Flex by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,936,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,975,000 after purchasing an additional 409,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FLEX shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Flex Price Performance

FLEX opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.52. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $34.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Flex had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $235,110.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,029.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $235,110.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,029.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $54,325.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 804,542 shares of company stock valued at $25,147,972 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.