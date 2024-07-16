Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 5,478 SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPXC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,014,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,174,000 after acquiring an additional 50,178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 15,063 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SPX Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of SPX Technologies stock opened at $158.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.93 and a 200 day moving average of $122.27. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.61 and a 12 month high of $159.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPXC shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on SPX Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on SPX Technologies from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider J Randall Data sold 39,412 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $5,670,992.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,576,815.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.
SPX Technologies Company Profile
SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.
