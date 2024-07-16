Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 5,904 UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,904 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 252,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,832,000 after buying an additional 74,852 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in UFP Industries by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,351,540.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,265,221.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,351,540.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,265,221.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,941,719.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,773.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,653. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $117.68 on Tuesday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $128.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.57 and a 200-day moving average of $116.05. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.41.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.34. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 16.42%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

