Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 85.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 242.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

Shares of CACC opened at $584.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $502.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $529.03. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $379.77 and a 12 month high of $616.66. The company has a current ratio of 13.79, a quick ratio of 13.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $2.47. The company had revenue of $508.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.71 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $402.33.

Credit Acceptance Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

