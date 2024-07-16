Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $805,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,922,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,963,000 after buying an additional 59,639 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,917,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 705,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,464,000 after purchasing an additional 31,211 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STC opened at $68.86 on Tuesday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $69.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $554.32 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Stewart Information Services from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Stewart Information Services from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STC

About Stewart Information Services

(Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.