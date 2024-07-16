Quantbot Technologies LP Has $730,000 Stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 59.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,601 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 216.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 637.5% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $31,241.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 298,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,384,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $32,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 299,572 shares in the company, valued at $9,885,876. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $31,241.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 298,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,384,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,361 shares of company stock valued at $76,360. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHI stock opened at $33.95 on Tuesday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.23 and a twelve month high of $37.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $396.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous None dividend of $1.27. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 35.23%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

