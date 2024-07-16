Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $573,000 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,079,000 after purchasing an additional 385,630 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 181.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. HSBC raised Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD stock opened at $70.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.22 billion, a PE ratio of 196.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

