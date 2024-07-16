Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $703,000 in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UCBI. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in United Community Banks by 111,360.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UCBI. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Community Banks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average is $26.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.91. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.63 and a 1-year high of $30.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $225.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.74%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

