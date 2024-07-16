Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $610,000 Investment in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $193,145,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,546,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,933,000 after acquiring an additional 630,264 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,928,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,779,000 after acquiring an additional 414,785 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,228,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,119,000 after acquiring an additional 356,318 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 137.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 580,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,305,000 after acquiring an additional 335,624 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.06.

Shares of CF opened at $70.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.91 and a 200-day moving average of $78.02. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $69.13 and a one year high of $87.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

