Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 1,740.8% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,085,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $515,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,218,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,667,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $126,794,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 739,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $182,869,000 after buying an additional 305,028 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $258.97 on Tuesday. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.95 and a twelve month high of $275.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.56.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

In other news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $3,178,168.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,964 shares in the company, valued at $17,126,083.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equifax news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $3,178,168.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,126,083.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $13,143,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,623,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,635 shares of company stock valued at $18,969,282. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.47.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

