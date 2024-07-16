Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,269,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,861,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,278 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,545,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 704,857 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,255,000. Finally, Foursixthree Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,801,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $28.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.45. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $28.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

