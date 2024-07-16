Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QDEL. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 3rd quarter worth $5,156,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 760,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,557,000 after buying an additional 76,866 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at QuidelOrtho

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 24,390 shares of QuidelOrtho stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $733,895.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,141,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,250,142.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 833,161 shares of company stock worth $28,411,148 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

QDEL stock opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12 month low of $29.74 and a 12 month high of $89.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.07.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 61.65%. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.33 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Further Reading

