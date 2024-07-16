Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,006 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYNA. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Synaptics by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Synaptics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.67.

Synaptics Stock Performance

SYNA stock opened at $92.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $73.38 and a 52 week high of $121.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.80 and its 200 day moving average is $97.25.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.17 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

