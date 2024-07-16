Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 396.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.47 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $513.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on PZZA shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on Papa John’s International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $77.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Papa John’s International

Insider Activity at Papa John’s International

In other news, CEO Ravi Thanawala acquired 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,579.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,797.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.