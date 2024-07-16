Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 36,560 Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Navient during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Navient by 1,762.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Navient during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Navient during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 196,142.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Navient

In related news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 393,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,297,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Navient Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 12.52.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Navient had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.04 million. Analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

