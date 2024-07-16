Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.14% of Green Dot worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Green Dot by 98.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Green Dot by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $516.14 million, a PE ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average of $9.11. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $21.37.

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $447.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.70 million. Green Dot had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GDOT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Green Dot from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

