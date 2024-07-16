Quantbot Technologies LP Reduces Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 26.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASND. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 353.8% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $732,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

Shares of ASND stock opened at $137.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.86. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $85.29 and a 1-year high of $161.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $103.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.72 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 16,574.15% and a negative net margin of 152.68%. Analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

