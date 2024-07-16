Quantbot Technologies LP Reduces Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,887 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,696,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,975,000 after acquiring an additional 17,814,615 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,166,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,775 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 21,147,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,966,000 after purchasing an additional 10,406,673 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,625,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,528,000 after purchasing an additional 439,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 7,122,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,413 shares during the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Shares of LYG stock opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.52.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 10.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

