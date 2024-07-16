Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 105,438 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 69.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,905 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 105,438 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new position in Banc of California during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,293,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Banc of California by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 121,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Banc of California by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 13.1% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 62,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares during the period. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 0.7% in the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,040,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BANC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Banc of California from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Banc of California from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.81.

NYSE BANC opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.79.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Banc of California had a negative net margin of 29.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $522.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is -12.01%.

In other Banc of California news, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 7,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $99,677.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 268,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,356.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

