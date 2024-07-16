Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 20,257 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 59.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,257 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAIN shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

MAIN stock opened at $51.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.29. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $37.70 and a 1-year high of $52.39.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 89.11%. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 53.65%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

