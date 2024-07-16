Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 27,189 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 72.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,189 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMN. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

AMN stock opened at $51.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.13. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.74 and a 1 year high of $112.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $820.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.54 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Featured Stories

