Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 58,186 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 80.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58,186 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Cameco were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cameco alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $52.23 on Tuesday. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $31.18 and a 1-year high of $56.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 133.92 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.98 and its 200-day moving average is $47.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $470.29 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCJ. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CCJ

About Cameco

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.