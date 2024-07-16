Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 8,845 Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its stake in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,845 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in James River Group were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in James River Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in James River Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 913,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,023,000 after purchasing an additional 93,726 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in James River Group by 125,501.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 112,951 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in James River Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in James River Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 60,609 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JRVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of James River Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Compass Point raised James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of JRVR opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $19.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $201.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.26 million. James River Group had a positive return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. James River Group’s payout ratio is presently -9.57%.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

