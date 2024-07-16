Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 93,013 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 77.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 93,013 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in SLM were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SLM alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in SLM in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,785,000. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of SLM by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 594,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after buying an additional 97,442 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SLM by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 593,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,926,000 after buying an additional 220,154 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,108,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of SLM by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

SLM Price Performance

SLM stock opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.17. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

SLM Announces Dividend

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $837.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.43 million. SLM had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 45.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SLM

SLM Profile

(Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.