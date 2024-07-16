Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 95,764 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 88.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,764 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 42.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $57.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.61. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $62.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.11%.

TSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

