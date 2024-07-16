Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $609,000 Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,591 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 433.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KBH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $68.50 to $70.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $275,858.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,334.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,553,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,746.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $275,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,334.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Stock Performance

NYSE KBH opened at $76.61 on Tuesday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $42.11 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.16.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 9.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

