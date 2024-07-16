Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $658,000 Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPST. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 80.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.82. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $72.58.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.06. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 27.89% and a negative net margin of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $127.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.65.

In other news, CTO Paul Gu sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $2,361,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 893,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,378,953.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Paul Gu sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $2,361,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 893,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,378,953.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $30,424.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,490.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,321,793. 18.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

