Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $699,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,471 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.55.

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,079,753.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,806.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,079,753.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EOG opened at $132.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.94 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.85.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

