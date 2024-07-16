Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,303 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLF. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 17.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 530,838 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 80,431 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at $187,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 124,964 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.62. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $22.97.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, April 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the mining company to buy up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ron A. Bloom bought 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 60,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $1,005,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,759,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,242,331.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 98,950 shares of company stock worth $1,639,638 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.44.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

