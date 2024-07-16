QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Stock Price Down 1.8% Following Insider Selling

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $8.01 and last traded at $8.10. 9,648,680 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 8,827,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

Specifically, insider Mohit Singh sold 173,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $1,219,496.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,196,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,426,211.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 173,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $1,219,496.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,196,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,426,211.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 192,280 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $1,124,838.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,809,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,434,130.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 847,562 shares of company stock worth $4,869,703. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

QS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

The company has a current ratio of 10.38, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 4.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average is $6.14.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 595.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 56.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

