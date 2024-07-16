QUINT (QUINT) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $8.13 Million

QUINT (QUINT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 16th. QUINT has a total market cap of $8.13 million and $26,475.00 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QUINT has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. One QUINT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QUINT Profile

QUINT was first traded on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 784,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official website for QUINT is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUINT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

