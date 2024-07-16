Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Stock Price Up 4%

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $3.09. 380,023 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 186,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QIPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Eight Capital raised Quipt Home Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Quipt Home Medical from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James downgraded Quipt Home Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Quipt Home Medical from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on QIPT

Quipt Home Medical Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.54 million, a P/E ratio of -30.90 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.98.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $63.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.27 million. Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Quipt Home Medical

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 42.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quipt Home Medical

(Get Free Report)

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.