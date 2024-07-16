Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Radware Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.09 million, a P/E ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 0.99. Radware has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $20.94.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.57 million. Radware had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 7.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts predict that Radware will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDWR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Radware by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,654,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,601,000 after purchasing an additional 308,396 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Radware by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Radware in the fourth quarter valued at $445,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Radware by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,446,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware's Core Business and The Hawks' Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

