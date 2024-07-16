RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RB Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of RB Global from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of RB Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RB Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

NYSE RBA opened at $79.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.78. RB Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.54 and a 12 month high of $81.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.91.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. RB Global had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.06%.

In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $1,056,020.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 28,267 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,179.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RB Global news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $1,056,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 28,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,179.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $380,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 23,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,549.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,867 shares of company stock worth $3,370,272 over the last 90 days. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

